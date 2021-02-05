5 new books to read in February

Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.

Image : MCD x FSG

Brontez Purnell is a tireless creative force. A cult figure in the Oakland punk and queer scenes, he started out making zines (Faggot School) and go-go dancing in the electroclash band Gravy Train!!!! He’s assumed all manner of roles as an artist: musician, choreographer, filmmaker, actor. Now the Whiting Award winner (Since I Laid My Burden Down) is publishing his fifth book, the first with a major publisher. Billed as a novel-in-stories, 100 Boyfriends follows the sex lives of queer Black men, from Alabama to California, from one-night stands and hookups to longer-lasting couplings. In “Early Retirement,” published in The Atlantic, a failing Bay Area actor who works on a pot farm to stay afloat, describes himself as “fragile yet strong (or faux brave) and always spiraling,” which could apply to the book as well. At times reminiscent of the work of Eve Babitz, 100 Boyfriends is simultaneously tough and vulnerable, bawdy and knowing, and relayed with a deceptive ease.

Image : Penguin

Since Mike Nichols’ death in 2014, the EGOT-winning filmmaker, theatrical director, actor, and improv-comedy pioneer has been the subject of an HBO documentary (2016’s Becoming Mike Nichols) as well as a book-length oral history (2019’s Life Isn’t Everything: Mike Nichols, As Remembered By 150 Of His Closest Friends). But if there’s anyone whose story could be covered so extensively and still have 100 or so additional people who could reflect on his unparalleled showbiz run, it’s Nichols, the guy who was Elaine May’s perfect comedic match, the wunderkind who brought Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and The Graduate to the screen, and the director who remained Broadway’s hottest ticket even after he made a movie with the tagline “unwittingly, he trained a dolphin to kill the president of the United States.” In journalist Mark Harris’ telling, misfires like The Day Of The Dolphin are as fascinating as the monster hits, and he assembles a staggering array of primary sources—May, Meryl Streep, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, to name a few—on hand to not only tell the behind-the-scenes stories, but to forge more than a half-century of material and nearly 700 pages of biography into a definitive picture of the man calling “Action!”

Image : Faber & Faber

Originally published in 1996, A Year With Swollen Appendices bundles Brian Eno’s diaries from 1995—a particularly prolific year for the producer—with essays, interviews, correspondence, and short stories. The result, in Eno’s own words, is a “mishmash of ideas, observations, admirations, speculations, and grumbles” with insight into his thoughts on ambient music, generative music, and music copyright. The new edition, an elegant hardcover, comes with a striking new introduction in which Eno shares an exhaustive list of words that exist now that didn’t when he initially wrote his book. He uses this list as a means to explore the evolution of language in such a short period, specifically as it pertains to what he calls “the dissolution of a certain quality of public discourse.”

Image : Riverhead

Patricia Lockwood is the kind of writer that you stop and read immediately whenever she publishes something new. Whether it’s her highly praised comedic memoir, Priestdaddy; an essay about John Updike; or the disorienting effects of the coronavirus on her ability to read and think, her supreme intelligence and wildly imaginative, offbeat sense of humor always comes to the fore. As with her extraordinary lecture “The Communal Mind,” in her first novel, No One Is Talking About This, Lockwood explores, as only she can, what it feels like to be extremely online. What may be even more remarkable than the novel’s humor and insight is just how much heart it has, too.

Read the A.V. Club’s review of Priestdaddy.

Image : W.W. Norton

Two-time Pushcart Prize winner and University Of Utah professor Paisley Rekdal takes on the dual role of student and teacher in Appropriate: A Provocation. It’s an epistolary collection, full of prompts and conscientious, open-minded essays on cultural appropriation, cultural appreciation, and adaptation. These letters double as responses to the student who once asked the poet and writer to define cultural appropriation, in part out of a desire to avoid committing such an act. But an answer isn’t the goal of this thoughtful series because, as Rekdal notes, “The reality is there is no one set of questions about appropriation that, if answered clearly and correctly, will grant you universal permission, just as there are no political sentiments or empathetic desires that will produce unassailable results.”

