Luster by Raven Leilani (August 4, Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

One of the most highly anticipated novels of the summer, Raven Leilani’s Luster (great title, by the way) follows 23-year-old Edie as she begins an affair with a white man twice her age who’s in an open marriage. Meanwhile, she’s just trying her best to survive in New York City—barely scraping by as a paper-pusher in a low-tier publishing job and a bike courier—and half-heartedly pursuing her painting. But what begins as a series of misadventures deepens into a bildungsroman of one young Black woman examining her own art, loneliness, and place in the world. Leilani’s lush, aching prose and incisive sense of humor anchors this lean but mighty debut.

Why Visit America by Matthew Baker (August 4, Henry Holt)

Matthew Baker is an inventive writer given to experimentation. We first learned of his work about 10 years ago when he began publishing fictional interviews in literary journals with the similarly playful writer Michael Martone. (Or was it Martone who was publishing fictional interviews about him?) In his second collection of stories, Why Visit America, Baker pairs his propensity for play with broad societal critiques. In the first story, “Fighting Words,” a man invents fake neologisms in order to track down rival dictionaries that are plagiarizing his employer’s definitions; meanwhile, he and his brother try to protect his niece from a school bully, but instead end up confronting their family’s biases surrounding language, masculinity, and sexuality. In the vein of a writer like Donald Barthelme, Baker is both witty and big-hearted.

Writers of speculative fiction can sometimes rely too heavily on their stories’ central conceits, the allure of a world where people can see into the future, e.g., coming at the expense of characterization or plot. In her 2014 debut, Man V. Nature, Diane Cook expertly avoided such pitfalls, following through on each of her tales’ intriguing premises—a man stealing a town’s babies, widowed women living in a shelter together as they wait for new men to marry them—to create a collection filled with dark humor and surprising turns. Six years later, Cook is back with her first novel, which was this week long-listed for the Booker Prize. The New Wilderness is another story of brutal survival, this time of a mother and daughter who leave a smog-ridden metropolis called “the City” to join a group of modern-day pioneers and live as nomads in the “Wilderness State.”

Two-time O. Henry Award winner Shruti Swamy shows impressive range within the deceptively narrow confines (200 pages) of her debut short story collection, A House Is A Body. The opening story, “Blindness,” swiftly turns from a dream wedding to a nightmare to a somewhat more mundane middle ground that’s full of compromise. Swamy’s precise prose cuts through even the most epic of her tales (the Hindu myth-inspired “Earthly Pleasures”). But in the collection’s eponymous final offering, in which a wildfire begins to devour everything in its path, her choppier phrasing is like tufts of smoke, obscuring the protagonist’s real feelings. Swamy’s words readily dazzle, and the collection’s themes, including a haunting exploration of sibling rivalry, reveal themselves gradually.

Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (August 25, Grove)

Helen Macdonald follows up her bestselling debut memoir, 2015’s H Is For Hawk, with another work in which she views her life through the lens of the natural world. In Vesper Flights, a collection of new and previously published essays, the poet and nature writer broadens her scope to examine all manner of flora and fauna—more birds but also deer, mushrooms, worms, and her fellow humans. Decidedly more political than H Is For Hawk, this new collection interweaves themes of class and privilege with climate change and environmental destruction. In May, Macdonald told Publishers Weekly about her approach to the material: “A lot of environmental literature now is explicitly polemical and campaigning in a way that I find quite off-putting, because I hate to be told what to do. I want to sit with someone and talk with them about what’s happening, and how I see it, and how I feel about it, rather than shouting.”

