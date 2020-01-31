Between daytime stand-up sets and a brand new comedy special, Maria Bamford has somehow found the time to launch an eye-opening interview series on Topic called What’s Your Ailment?!. Combining Bamford’s skill as a gifted conversationalist with her frank approach to her own bipolar disorder, the series finds the…
Dawn Of X entirely focuses on mutant team dynamics in its first group of titles, but as it enters its second wave, solo characters start to get their time in the spotlight. Wolverine gets a new ongoing series in two weeks, and the following week sees the debut of Giant Size X-Men, a series of one-shots zeroing in on…
Those who accept what is predicted to happen, what is, in fact, already happening, may worry more about surviving climate change than preventing it. But this doesn’t necessarily answer the question of what to do in the meantime. In Jenny Offill’s new novel, Weather, global warming is the problem, but so is the anxiety…
Superman is always busy, but it’s hard to think of a time when he’s had more on his plate than right now. He’s revealed his civilian identity to the world, opening a massive can of worms that complicates his life in endless ways, and he’s also spearheading the intergalactic effort to create the United Planets, which…
I started reading your column when I was a 20-year-old kid. Now I’m an old married lady with 20 years of (more or less) blissful married monogamy behind me. My oldest daughter, who is 23, just came out to me as a sex worker. She’s been making a slim living as a cam girl. She recently graduated with a marketable…
If you’ve listened to any shows in Last Podcast Network’s roster, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the voices of Jackie Zebrowski, Natalie Jean, Holden McNeely, and Jake Young, hosts of Page 7 and Wizard And The Bruiser. Early last month, while the quartet was in Chicago for a live performance, we invited them to…
If you’ve read any novel by Carson McCullers, it’s probably The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, her bestselling 1940 debut, which centers on a loose group of outcasts in a small Georgia mill town. At the heart of the story is the touching relationship between two men who cannot verbally articulate their affection, as both…
How would you feel if you found out that Tom Hanks didn’t like you? What is the psychological toll of being rejected by the world’s nicest man? Actor Connor Ratliff (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is in a unique position to answer these questions; he was fired by Hanks from the HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers nearly 20…
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”
Kids were largely responsible for the popularization of comic books when they first debuted, and after decades of the comics community trying to break the prejudice that these books are juvenile entertainment, kids are once again responsible for driving sales while taking the medium to new heights of respectability.…
We never imagined we’d be walking away from Riverdale’s big “Quiz Show” wanting to talk about tickling fetish videos, but here we are! Though this week’s episode throws a few curveballs at the audience, none were quite as wild and unexpected as what Kevin Keller gets into on his “Grind’em” date. As Dial M For Maple…
For the past year, Matt Murdock has been punishing himself for killing a man while on patrol as Daredevil, a traumatizing event that sent Matt’s Catholic guilt into overdrive. Writer Chip Zdarsky’s run on Daredevil gains remarkable depth by focusing on how this accident devastates Matt and forces him to reconsider the…
When it comes to horror artwork, Kelley Jones is one of the industry’s best. That’s why it was so exciting when DC announced Jones would be drawing Daphne Byrne, a Hill House Comics miniseries written by playwright and novelist Laura Marks. Jones’ extensive experience in comics makes him an exceptional collaborator…
The Bat-family is a sprawling one, taking on new characters at a regular pace to keep Gotham’s prodigal son rich with skilled people he can call on for help. Introduced twenty years ago, Cassandra Cain is neither a wizened veteran nor a new addition to the group. She’s been on and off the bench for many of those years…
Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.
In a little less than two trillion years, Venom will become a god. As the last biological life in the universe faces extinction from technological Godminds, Venom’s symbiote will tap into its codex of hosts and create one last hope for survival. Venom: The End is a superhero sci-fi story that realizes the infinite…
When it comes to comedy, Maria Bamford has always been one to experiment with form. Her last special, Netflix’s Old Baby, found the comic performing to a gradually growing audience—initially to herself in the mirror, then to a gathering of folks on the street, and later to a large theater. And while her newest…
Ben Cholok is a Princeton graduate with a degree in philosophy and no other accomplishments. Pat Dean is a stand-up comedian who lives in ignorance. Each week on I Learned Nothing, Cholok tries to teach Dean a different philosophical concept in order to add meaning to both their lives. This has proved difficult:…
This morning, author Jeanine Cummins and publisher Flatiron Books responded to criticism over American Dirt, Cummins’ highly anticipated novel centered around Mexico-U.S. migration. The book, which was published on Tuesday, follows a Mexican bookstore owner named Lydia who flees the country with her 8-year-old son…
Kazoo magazine debuted in 2016 as the most successful journalism campaign in Kickstarter history, satisfying a cultural need for a magazine that shows young girls they can take up space and have their voices heard by sharing stories of female pioneers in all fields. Comics are a regular feature in Kazoo, with the…
